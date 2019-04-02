Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
More Obituaries for Phyllis Payton
Phyllis Ruth Payton

Phyllis Ruth Payton

Taylorsville - 86, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was a member of Waterford Church of Christ and a homemaker. Her greatest gift was always being there for her children and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George, Sr. and Maude Taurman; her husband, Lelon Payton; a brother, George Taurman, Jr.; a sister, Carolyn Slagle; along with a grandson, Nicholas Hemmer.

She is survived by her four sons, Randal, Charles, Glenn, and Timothy Payton; two daughters, Patsy Glass and Jill Hemmer; two brothers, Jim and Jerry Taurman; one sister, Janice Bersaglia; along with eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Online condolences may be left at www.mcfarlandtroutmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
