Phyllis Ruth Payton
Taylorsville - 86, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was a member of Waterford Church of Christ and a homemaker. Her greatest gift was always being there for her children and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George, Sr. and Maude Taurman; her husband, Lelon Payton; a brother, George Taurman, Jr.; a sister, Carolyn Slagle; along with a grandson, Nicholas Hemmer.
She is survived by her four sons, Randal, Charles, Glenn, and Timothy Payton; two daughters, Patsy Glass and Jill Hemmer; two brothers, Jim and Jerry Taurman; one sister, Janice Bersaglia; along with eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019