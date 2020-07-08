Phyllis (Fuller) Stoltz
Louisville - 86, passed away in her home on July 7, 2020.
She was born in Louisville August 3, 1933.
She was a retired nurse.
She is preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and Robert Fuller; loving husband, William Stoltz.
She is survived by her children, Twyla Gollar (Brian), Robin Milliner (Keith), Mike Stoltz (Terri), Tim Stoltz (Susan), Kevin Stoltz (Deedee); brothers, Bob Fuller and Ronnie Fuller; sisters, Vickie Fuller and Terry Perjessy; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
.
Due to the pandemic, the family has chosen to keep services private.