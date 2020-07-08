1/1
Phyllis (Fuller) Stoltz
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis (Fuller) Stoltz

Louisville - 86, passed away in her home on July 7, 2020.

She was born in Louisville August 3, 1933.

She was a retired nurse.

She is preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and Robert Fuller; loving husband, William Stoltz.

She is survived by her children, Twyla Gollar (Brian), Robin Milliner (Keith), Mike Stoltz (Terri), Tim Stoltz (Susan), Kevin Stoltz (Deedee); brothers, Bob Fuller and Ronnie Fuller; sisters, Vickie Fuller and Terry Perjessy; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Due to the pandemic, the family has chosen to keep services private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved