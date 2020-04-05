|
|
Pierre William "Pete" Angermeier
Louisville - Pierre William "Pete" Angermeier, 81, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Pete was born on November 30, 1938 in New Albany, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents Pierre Viglini and Helen Borgerding Angermeier, and a brother James Bruce Angermeier. He is survived by his brother Don who he cared for, and a niece Dr. Kate Angermeier of Roanoke, VA.
He began his education in Boston, MA and continued in New Albany, IN and later in Louisville, KY. He graduated from St. Xavier High School and attended Bellarmine University and the University of Louisville.
He was employed by the old Citizens Fidelity Bank. While there he opened the Jeffersontown Branch of the Bank. He later became interested in retail sales and was the Managing Partner at the old Lad-n-Dad Shop which was the beginning of a sales career that he enjoyed for many years in men's clothing. This was a very successful and happy career that continued at the Loevenhart's in Oxmoor Center until he had to retired due to illness in 1990.
Pete was a Kentucky Colonel and a former member at the Jefferson Club where he enjoyed entertaining customers, friends, and family regularly during many years.
During his life, he enjoyed spending several months each year in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where he had made many friends. He also enjoyed traveling and had several trips to London, England. While abroad, he also visited a number of countries in Europe.
During his life, he actively cared for his mother and brother Don after his father's death in 1975.
Pete wishes to acknowledge the years of wonderful and great care given to he and Don by Pat, Lovie, Carol, and Vanessa - each making their lives more comfortable throughout many days.
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Due to COVID-19, a private visitation and service was held for his family.
Memorial Contributions are requested to be made to WHAS Crusade for Children, which was most important to he and Don during their lives.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020