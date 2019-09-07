|
Portia (Walter) Hendershot
New Albany - 80 years of age passed away Thursday September 5, 2019. She was born May 25, 1939 in New Albany to the late Raymond "Tubby" and Mary Lynne Kennady. Portia was a retired sales associate and decorator for Schmitt Furniture and a lifetime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Philip G. Hendershot.
She is survived by her loving children, Tish and Philip Hendershot (Linda), sister Letty Walter, grandchildren Alyssa, Alec, and Abby Hendershot, sister-in-law Cathy Detenber (Steve), cousin Claudia "Binky" McGloshen, nieces Lynne Darneal and Emily Detenber, and nephews Travis Detenber and Joey Darneal.
Visitation will be 2:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Albany with bereavement luncheon immediately following.
A celebration of life will be on Friday, September 13th from 5:30 to 9:30 pm at the Calumet Club, 1614 E. Spring St. in New Albany. RSVP: text/call (415)748-0314
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Providence House/ Guerin Woods in Georgetown, IN. http://www.guerininc.org/
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019