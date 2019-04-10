|
|
Priscilla Blaine Snell Busam
- - Priscilla Blaine Snell Busam passed away Friday, April 6th 2019.
Priscilla was a long time member of the St Matthews Episcopal Church. She is survived by her two children, Lainey Lee and Joshua Edward Busam; her mother Dorothy Jones Snell and two brothers John S. and William S. Snell.
Visitation will be held at St Matthews Episcopal Church on Wednesday, April 10th from 4pm to 7pm with funeral services following on Thursday, April 11th at 10am.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019