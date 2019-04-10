Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St Matthews Episcopal Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St Matthews Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Busam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Blaine Snell Busam

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Priscilla Blaine Snell Busam Obituary
Priscilla Blaine Snell Busam

- - Priscilla Blaine Snell Busam passed away Friday, April 6th 2019.

Priscilla was a long time member of the St Matthews Episcopal Church. She is survived by her two children, Lainey Lee and Joshua Edward Busam; her mother Dorothy Jones Snell and two brothers John S. and William S. Snell.

Visitation will be held at St Matthews Episcopal Church on Wednesday, April 10th from 4pm to 7pm with funeral services following on Thursday, April 11th at 10am.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.