Priscilla Jean Wacker
Louisville - Priscilla Jean Wacker, 96, passed away peacefully Tuesday, with her children at her side, at Baptist Hospital. Jean was born May 13, 1923 in Marion, IN.
Jean was a retired dietitian who lived in Louisville for over 60 years. During those years she enjoyed volunteering for organizations including the Kentucky Center for the Arts, Kentucky Lions Eye Bank, Louisville Free Public Library, St. Mathews Episcopal Church and Baptist Hospital.
Jean is predeceased by her husband of 39 years Dr. Waldon Wacker, son Dennis Wacker, parents Raymond Johnson, Marie Johnson (Shirts) and grandson Tim Clauss.
Survivors include daughters Janet Humphrey (David), Nancy Vinsel (John), son Steve Walcker, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be Noon Saturday Feb. 1, 2020 at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane. Private entombment Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 4-8 pm Friday.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Baptist Hospital Palliative Care Unit, 4000 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020