Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Wacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Jean Wacker


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Jean Wacker Obituary
Priscilla Jean Wacker

Louisville - Priscilla Jean Wacker, 96, passed away peacefully Tuesday, with her children at her side, at Baptist Hospital. Jean was born May 13, 1923 in Marion, IN.

Jean was a retired dietitian who lived in Louisville for over 60 years. During those years she enjoyed volunteering for organizations including the Kentucky Center for the Arts, Kentucky Lions Eye Bank, Louisville Free Public Library, St. Mathews Episcopal Church and Baptist Hospital.

Jean is predeceased by her husband of 39 years Dr. Waldon Wacker, son Dennis Wacker, parents Raymond Johnson, Marie Johnson (Shirts) and grandson Tim Clauss.

Survivors include daughters Janet Humphrey (David), Nancy Vinsel (John), son Steve Walcker, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be Noon Saturday Feb. 1, 2020 at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane. Private entombment Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 4-8 pm Friday.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Baptist Hospital Palliative Care Unit, 4000 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -