Pura Blancas Balbin Baylon
Louisville - Mrs. Pura Balbin Baylon, 85, of Prospect, passed peacefully at home on September 28, 2019, surrounded by family. Pura was born in Baguio City, Philippines on April 7, 1934 to the late Aquilino and Casimira Blancas Balbin.
Pura graduated from St. Luke Hospital Nursing School in 1954. She loved working as a pediatric nurse and nurse supervisor at Children's Memorial Hospital in Quezon City. After marrying the love of her life, Pura and her husband, Wil, moved to the U.S., where Wil completed his surgical residency in Boston. After moving to Cincinnati and working at Children's Hospital, Pura retired to raise their family of eventually six children.
Pura's love of family and her devout faith were guiding influences throughout her life. In 1968, Pura and Will moved to Louisville, where Pura remained an active supporter of her children's and grandchildren's activities. Later in life, Pura and Wil travelled around the world, particularly enjoying visits to sacred sites.
Pura also loved and was thankful for her friends, many of whom supported her these last years. She was a member of St. Albert the Great Church, and previously St. Leonard parish. She was a Eucharistic Minister, St. Vincent de Paul and Marion Center volunteer, an honorary grandparent, and a member of the ACES group at St. Albert the Great parish. More than anything else, Pura loved creating beautiful floral arrangements for the church. Outside of church, Pura was President of the American College of Surgeons Auxiliary and worked with the Fil-Am Society. Known for her smile, many kindnesses, and generosity, Pura will be missed by those who loved and knew her.
Pura was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wilfrido Baylon; brothers-in-law, Jun Senador and Eric Pilapil; and sister-in-law, Florence Balbin.
Those left to cherish Pura's memory are her children, Gerry Baylon (Pat); Rosemarie Hollenbach (Todd); Angela Baldwin (Dale); Cecilia Baylon; Bernadette Dahlem (Mike); and Judette Baylon; and eight grandchildren, Jordan, Amelia and Simon Baylon; Jacob and Reiss Hollenbach; Natalie Dahlem; and Colton and Travis Anderson. Pura is also survived by three sisters, Gloria Senador; Lucita Balbin; Angelina Pilapil; three brothers, Juanito Balbin; Rodolfo Balbin (Auring); and Virgilio Balbin (Maria Odilia).
Visitation for Pura Baylon will be from 4-8pm, Thursday, October 3rd at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, with Rosary service beginning at 6:30 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, October 4th, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive, Louisville, KY with burial following at Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019