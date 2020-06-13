Queen Elizabeth Mayes
Queen Elizabeth Mayes

Louisville - Queen Elizabeth Mayes, of Louisville, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was a retired schoolteacher at JCPS and a member of Guiding Star Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Mayes, Sr.; parents, Earnest and Louise Holland (Mt Pleasant, TN), and a brother, George Holland (Detroit, MI).

She is survived by three sons, George M. Mayes, Jr. (Betty), Marcellus L. Mayes, Maurice E. Mayes and daughter, Rhonda Y. Pass (Nate); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at A.D. Porter and Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral services to follow at 12 noon. Services are limited to 35 people (family) due to the pandemic. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
JUN
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

