Queen Elizabeth MayesLouisville - Queen Elizabeth Mayes, of Louisville, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was a retired schoolteacher at JCPS and a member of Guiding Star Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Mayes, Sr.; parents, Earnest and Louise Holland (Mt Pleasant, TN), and a brother, George Holland (Detroit, MI).She is survived by three sons, George M. Mayes, Jr. (Betty), Marcellus L. Mayes, Maurice E. Mayes and daughter, Rhonda Y. Pass (Nate); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.Visitation: 10am-12pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at A.D. Porter and Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral services to follow at 12 noon. Services are limited to 35 people (family) due to the pandemic. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.