R. Michael French
Louisville - 72, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was a 1965 graduate of St. Xavier High School and went on to also graduate from the University of Louisville Speed School. He was the former Director of Public Works for the City of Louisville and the co-founder and second President of the Louisville Forum Breakfast Club. Mike was a member of Mensa and attended Middletown Christian Church. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, fishing and skeet shooting. Mike was a sober member of AA for over 32 years.
He was born on September 29, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late John R. and Mary Ellen (Godecker) French. Mike is survived by his daughter, Amy French, M.D.; sons, Devin French (Jessica Gaines), Jeremy Long (Janise); siblings, Stephen French, Cathy French, Greg French, Becky Brown, Mark French, Ellen Thurman; grandchildren, Zachary French, Beck French, Calvin Long, Theo Long, Avicenna French-Gaines; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mike's wishes were to be cremated and a reception of family and friends will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243) with a memorial service taking place at 4:00 p.m.
Mike's children would like to especially thank Ellen and Lonnie Thurman for the devoted care and support they gave to Mike over the past year. Contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of donor's choice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Louisville - 72, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was a 1965 graduate of St. Xavier High School and went on to also graduate from the University of Louisville Speed School. He was the former Director of Public Works for the City of Louisville and the co-founder and second President of the Louisville Forum Breakfast Club. Mike was a member of Mensa and attended Middletown Christian Church. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, fishing and skeet shooting. Mike was a sober member of AA for over 32 years.
He was born on September 29, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late John R. and Mary Ellen (Godecker) French. Mike is survived by his daughter, Amy French, M.D.; sons, Devin French (Jessica Gaines), Jeremy Long (Janise); siblings, Stephen French, Cathy French, Greg French, Becky Brown, Mark French, Ellen Thurman; grandchildren, Zachary French, Beck French, Calvin Long, Theo Long, Avicenna French-Gaines; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mike's wishes were to be cremated and a reception of family and friends will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243) with a memorial service taking place at 4:00 p.m.
Mike's children would like to especially thank Ellen and Lonnie Thurman for the devoted care and support they gave to Mike over the past year. Contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of donor's choice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020.