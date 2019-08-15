|
|
Dr. R. Patrick Stivers
Louisville - Dr. R. Patrick Stivers, 92, passed away on August 14, 2019. He was born February 17, 1927 to Drs. Edward C. and Rose (Melloan) Stivers.
He was a podiatrist and podiatric surgeon for 46 years. Patrick was an avid golfer and gin player, as well as singing tenor in the Thoroughbred Chorus and quartet, known as the Club House Four. He was also a staunch University of Kentucky fan.
Patrick served his country in the U.S. Army in WWII and in the Korean Conflict.
In 1951, Patrick married the love of his life, Dorothy Baker Stivers, and together they had 4 children; Patrick (Patti), Ann, Mary and Sarah Felz (Jay). He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Friday, August 16th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Ln, St Matthews, KY 40207. Visitation will be at the church from 10am until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the donor's .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019