Our Lady Of Lourdes
508 Breckenridge Ln
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0241
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
508 Breckenridge Ln
St Matthews, KY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
508 Breckenridge Ln
St Matthews, KY
View Map
Dr. R. Patrick Stivers


1927 - 2019
Dr. R. Patrick Stivers Obituary
Dr. R. Patrick Stivers

Louisville - Dr. R. Patrick Stivers, 92, passed away on August 14, 2019. He was born February 17, 1927 to Drs. Edward C. and Rose (Melloan) Stivers.

He was a podiatrist and podiatric surgeon for 46 years. Patrick was an avid golfer and gin player, as well as singing tenor in the Thoroughbred Chorus and quartet, known as the Club House Four. He was also a staunch University of Kentucky fan.

Patrick served his country in the U.S. Army in WWII and in the Korean Conflict.

In 1951, Patrick married the love of his life, Dorothy Baker Stivers, and together they had 4 children; Patrick (Patti), Ann, Mary and Sarah Felz (Jay). He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Friday, August 16th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Ln, St Matthews, KY 40207. Visitation will be at the church from 10am until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the donor's .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
