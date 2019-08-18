|
Rachael I. "Jean" Klemm
Louisville - Klemm, Rachael I. (Jean), died August 11, 2019 at the age of 92.She was a retired medical office manager, a life member of the Filson Historical Society and the Kentucky Historical Society, amember of the John Marshall chapter of the Daughters of theAmerican Revolution and the John Combs chapter of the Colonial Dames of the XVII Century and descendants of colonial clergy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Duluth Sydnor Thompson and Vera 0. Asbury Thompson, a sister Glista Ernestine Thompson and her husband, Clarence W. Klemm.
She is survived by three daughters, Helen D. Wilson (Jon), Carol J. Smith (Rodney) and Cheryl I Parton (Jerome), a sister, Virginia B. Netter, a brother, William T Thompson, six grandchildren: Barry Anderson, David Anderson, Sharon Puckett, Jon Wilson, Kristy Smith and Jenny Parris, thirteen great grandchildren and her beloved Shih Tzu, Eli.
Private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019