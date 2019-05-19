|
Rachel C. Robinson
Jeffersonville - Rachel C. Robinson, 88, died Friday, May 17, 2019.
She was a retired teacher for Clark County Public Schools and a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Harold; sons, Steve (Cheryl) and Kent (Kris); grandchildren, Jessica, Matthew, Nathan, Andrew and Jenny; five great grandchildren; and sister, Lucille Anderson (Bill).
Her funeral is 1pm Wednesday at her sister's family's funeral home, Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Walnut Ridge. Visitation is after 10am Wednesday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019