Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Funeral
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel C. Robinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rachel C. Robinson Obituary
Rachel C. Robinson

Jeffersonville - Rachel C. Robinson, 88, died Friday, May 17, 2019.

She was a retired teacher for Clark County Public Schools and a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Harold; sons, Steve (Cheryl) and Kent (Kris); grandchildren, Jessica, Matthew, Nathan, Andrew and Jenny; five great grandchildren; and sister, Lucille Anderson (Bill).

Her funeral is 1pm Wednesday at her sister's family's funeral home, Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Walnut Ridge. Visitation is after 10am Wednesday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now