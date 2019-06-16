|
Rader "Buddy" Gross
LaGrange - Rader "Buddy" B. Gross, 79, loving husband to Fran (Hamilton) Gross passed away on Friday June 14, 2019 at Baptist Health LaGrange. He was born to the late Rader and Malvery (Gilbert) Gross in Shoulder Blade, Kentucky. He is also preceded in death by sisters Jane Church and Margie Barrackman.
Buddy retired from Ford Motor Company and was an Army veteran.
Besides his wife of 48 years, he is survived by their sons, Brad Gross (Billie Peyton) and Sean Gross along with granddaughter MacKenzie Peyton and a brother David Gross (Carol). He will also be missed by Fran's relatives which were Buddy's extended family.
A funeral service for the family will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Road, Louisville, Kentucky. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4-8 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to a .
