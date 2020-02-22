|
Ralph Dominick Risimini
Louisville - Ralph Dominick Risimini, 80, Louisville, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was born November 23, 1939 in Newark, NJ, a son to Ralph Anthony Risimini and Carmela Palumbo Risimini, who passed when Ralph was four years old. After Carmela's death, his father married Ann Cascio Risimini a short time later. Ann helped to raise Ralph and his sister.
Ralph received his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Louisville. He worked for GE for over 20 years and retired from LSI in New Albany, IN. Ralph was an active member of St. Brigid Catholic Church, Highland Community Ministries and was a 4th degree knight with the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Spalding Council #2761. He was past president of the board of directors at St. Joseph Children's Home and was also a Kentucky Colonel.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathryn Eckert Risimini; daughter, Ann Showalter (Danny); son, John Risimini (Renee); his four precious grandchildren, Nicholas Showalter, William Showalter, Caroline Risimini and Ella Risimini; and a sister, Lucille Burton (Jim) of Aurora, CO.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1520 Hepburn Avenue with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews."
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Dr. Michael Driscoll and the staff at Norton Cancer Institute and to the staff at Norton Audubon ICU for their exceptional care.
Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to the Gene Eckert Scholarship Fund at Trinity High School or to Highland Community Ministries.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020