Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Ralph Edwin Flood Obituary
Ralph Edwin Flood

Louisville - Ralph Edwin Flood, 91, of Louisville passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home.

He was a native of Hardinsburg, Kentucky, a U. S. Army & Navy veteran of WWII, a member of Plumb Masonic Lodge # 862, FOP District 14 and Scottish Rites. He retired from LG&E as a supervisor after 40 years of service. He also had his pilot's license.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Lenora (Wilson) Flood; his beloved wife of 62 years Norma Jeane (McClellan) Flood; and siblings.

He is survived by his two children Michael Flood (Carole) and Vicki Flood Stevenson (caregiver); three grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and his furry companion Stevie.

Funeral services will be at 11 am Friday, at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation will be held 2pm- 8pm Thursday. Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
