Ralph Everett Deitrich
1949 - 2020
Ralph Everett Deitrich

Louisville - Ralph Everett "Bim" Deitrich, 70, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 28, 2020 with his loving wife by his side.

Bim was born the only child to Ralph Norman Deitrich and Nancy (Cardwell) Deitrich on September 27, 1949 in Boone, Iowa. He attended Washington & Lee University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in European history in 1971. From there, he took his wealth of knowledge about restaurants and begin his journey of becoming a famed restaurateur. Alongside him every step of the way has been his wife, Joanne (Lewis) Deitrich, whom he married on September 17, 1971.

Upon moving to Louisville with his wife, Bim began his unmatched career as a restaurant icon in this foodie city. The span of his career and his impact on the restaurant community cannot be done justice with a mere list of his accomplishments and restaurant ventures. The past several years of his career were spent consulting in different parts of the country, most recently taking his immeasurable talent to Nashville's restaurant scene.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne of Louisville; his son Nicolas Deitrich (Blake) of Goshen, KY; his daughter Marisa Nemirow (Adam) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and two grandchildren, Lorelei and Ronin Deitrich of Goshen, KY. Bim was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Nancy Deitrich.

Honoring Bim's wishes, there will be no memorial or visitation at this time, but a celebration of life will occur once it is safe to do so and larger celebrations are possible.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bim's name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
