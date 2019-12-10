|
Ralph H. Monroe
LOUISVILLE - 96, passed away at his home Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Born March 16, 1923, he was a graduate of Male H.S., where in 1942 he was the Individual Kentucky State Golf Champion while leading Male to the team championship for two consecutive years. He was an Army WWII veteran, serving honorably in campaigns in Northern Africa, Sicily, Italy and Battle of the Bulge. Ralph retired from Tube Turns after a 43 year career.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Mary Theresa.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Mary Rose "Shanie" (Schoenbachler) Monroe; children, Sharron, Dennis (Kathy) and Curtis (Chrissy) Monroe; grandsons, Matthew (Clarissa), Darren, M.D. and Greggory (Brenn) and great-granddaughters, Isabella and Evelyn.
His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Highlands.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019