|
|
Ralph John "Jack" Hepler
Louisville - Ralph John "Jack" Hepler 83 of Louisville passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Baptist Health. Born in Arnold, PA he retired from LG&E as a Control Supervisor.
He was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Ford.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Helen Louise Bohr Hepler; Sons Mark Hepler (Cynthia) and Jeffrey Hepler (Melissa); His daughter Helen J. Winkle (Charles); His Brother Robert Hepler (Diana); 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Ralph was the very best Husband, Father and Grandfather a family could ever ask for and he was an avid U of K fan.
His funeral service will be 7:30 pm, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Ratterman and Sons Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville rd. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:30-7:30 pm at the funeral home.
Donations may go to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Online condolences www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 6, 2019