Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:30 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Ralph John "Jack" Hepler Obituary
Ralph John "Jack" Hepler

Louisville - Ralph John "Jack" Hepler 83 of Louisville passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Baptist Health. Born in Arnold, PA he retired from LG&E as a Control Supervisor.

He was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Ford.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Helen Louise Bohr Hepler; Sons Mark Hepler (Cynthia) and Jeffrey Hepler (Melissa); His daughter Helen J. Winkle (Charles); His Brother Robert Hepler (Diana); 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Ralph was the very best Husband, Father and Grandfather a family could ever ask for and he was an avid U of K fan.

His funeral service will be 7:30 pm, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Ratterman and Sons Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville rd. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:30-7:30 pm at the funeral home.

Donations may go to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Online condolences www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
