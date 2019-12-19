|
|
Ralph John Kirchner
Louisville - Ralph John Kirchner, 101, passed away peacefully December 18, 2019 at his home after a brief illness.
He was a native of Louisville, born September 30, 1918 to the late Clara Bouzan and John Joseph Kirchner. He was raised on Oxmoor Farm with his six siblings. He upheld a connection to the farm throughout his life, eventually keeping his many horses at Oxmoor.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Esther Morris Kirchner, and his son, Ralph Patrick Kirchner.
Survivors include his son, John H. Kirchner; his daughter, Mary Ellen "Missy" Kirchner; his grandson John David Kirchner; his sister Virginia Price; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a devout Catholic and a founding member of St. Leonard Catholic Church.
A serious health issue prevented him from enlisting in the U.S. armed forces. Therefore, he began a long career in the grocery business. He opened Kirchner's Grocery on Hite Avenue which operated for over 30 years. Afterwards, he started River City Carriage Company and provided years of service to the city of Louisville. He enjoyed giving carriage rides to visitors of downtown Louisville until his retirement at the age of 80.
He will be remembered for his love of family, friends, and his horses. But it was his generosity to others that his family will remember most. He shared his newspaper with neighbors, helped the homeless, and delivered groceries to people he met throughout his life. He did these things quietly and privately, never wanting notice for his deeds.
Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road from 3-7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday December 21, 2019 at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 440 Zorn Ave., with burial to follow in Resthaven Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Mass of the Air and WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019