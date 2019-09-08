|
|
Ralph Martin
Louisville - Ralph E. Martin, 90, previously of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on August 23, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 23, 1928 to the late Carl and Carolyn Martin. Ralph was a proud member of the United States Air Force and served in both Korea and Vietnam before he retired after 26 years of service. He went on to give another 17 years of his life to the Department of Industrial Relations for the state of Nevada. Ralph was a member of Southeast Christian Church and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1170. He enjoyed golfing, line dancing, traveling with the Southeast Christian Church Traveler's Club and could be described as someone who never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face.
In addition to his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Thelma Martin; a daughter, Cheri White; and 5 sisters and 3 brothers.
Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life and wife of 25 years, Carol Martin; his children, Jeanne French- Newman (Tom), Jim Martin (Tammy), Cathy Brinley (Don), Debbie Koenig (David) and Shayne Lyles (Shannon); 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren (with 2 on the way!); siblings, Eleanor Forbes of Somers Point, NJ, Esther Silcox of King of Prussia, PA and Helen Murray of Wildwood Crest, NJ; a brother-in-law, Kenny Hoerter (Vicki); a sister-in-law, Doris Crawford; his favorite grand dog, Pup Pup; and many nieces, nephews and loyal friends, all who he loved very dearly.
A service to Celebrate Ralph's life will take place at 6pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. The family will accept guests for visitation at the funeral home before the service from 2-6pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ralph's honor to Hosparus of Louisville or .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 8, 2019