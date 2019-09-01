Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Okolona - Mr. Ralph William Robinson, age 85, of Okolona returned to his Heavenly Father on August 30, 2019. Mr. Robinson was born on April 25, 1934 in Louisville, KY to the late Roy and Mary (Fluhr) Robinson. Mr. Robinson was a heavy equipment operator for Gohman Asphalt Company and a Catholic by faith. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; wife, Geraldine (Wilson) Robinson; daughter, Gail Still; and siblings, Joe, Gene, Walter "Rags", Kenny, Marie and Mary E.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Ralph "Buddy" Robinson, Jr. (Jane), Penny Sue, Dallas Kerns, Jr. (Julie) and Angie Miller (Tommy); grandchildren, Ron, Jr. (Jennifer), Dawn, Beth (Wayne), Steve (Lynsey), Tommy Ray and Matthew; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, June, Odie and Ivy; and brother, Hube.

Funeral service will be conducted at 2 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 1-8 pm and Thursday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
