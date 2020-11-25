1/
Ralph Stephen Haeberlin
Ralph Stephen Haeberlin

Louisville - Ralph Stephen Haeberlin, 69, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Norton Hospital.

He was born March 23, 1951 in Louisville one of four children to Bethel O. Haeberlin and Laverne Schenck Haeberlin.

Ralph enjoyed hunting and fishing and could fix almost anything. He never met a stranger and had a host of very closes friends. Ralph was also a great storyteller and he had one for every occasion. He always enjoyed cooking for his family and friends and was a very good cook.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a sister, Geri Rinkle.

Ralph is survived by his best friend and wife, Charlene R. Larimore Haeberlin; two brothers, Bethel "Oz" Haeberlin (Ann), James Haeberlin (Karen) and many loving nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

There will be no services at this time. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the donor's favorite charity of choice in Ralph's name.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
