Ralph Sumner Coulter


1932 - 2019
Ralph Sumner Coulter Obituary
Ralph Sumner Coulter

Scottsburg - Ralph Sumner Coulter, 86, of Scottsburg, Indiana (Formally of St. Matthews, Kentucky) passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at his residence

Born March 1, 1932 in Delrose, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Hency and Ardeen (May) Coulter.

Ralph loved playing golf with his brother, G.A., had a love of fishing, boating, gardening, and he was famous for his tomatoes. He especially loved playing cards with his friends. Earlier in life he was a Volunteer Fireman in Louisville, retired from General Electric and was a home maintenance repairman. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Scottsburg, Indiana and was a Sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War.

Survivors include children, Ralph S. Coulter, Jr., Charlestown, Indiana, Stephanie A. Clements, Sherwood, Wisconsin, Stuart A. Coulter, Scottsburg, Indiana, and Clyde A. Coulter, Jeffersonville, Indiana, Sister: Rachel Willoughby, Mississippi. Girlfriend, Jean Amick, Scottsburg, Indiana. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Vicki Rehberg, Todd Clements, Steven Coulter, Scott Coulter, Jacob Coulter, and Phaedra Horton, and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, General A. Coulter, William Coulter, Daniel Coulter, Marion Coulter, and Dale Coulter.

Cremation was chosen with no Services or Visitation

Online Condolences can be made at www.buchananfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
