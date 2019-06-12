|
Ramon N. Gibbs Jr.
Louisville - Ramon N. Gibbs Jr., 69, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
He was a member of Word of Faith Church of Deliverance.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Winburn Gibbs; children, Lisa Booker,
Mechelle Roberson (Curtis), Ramon Thomas (Clarissa), Val Winburn, Carvez and Tia Gibbs; grandchildren, Jalen, Tyler and Bryson Roberson, Bryce Shells, Ramon Thomas II, Cameron and McKhenna Winburn; 15 siblings, and a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 5pm-8pm Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th St. Funeral: 11am Friday, June 14, 2019 at the church, burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 12, 2019