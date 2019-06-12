Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St Stephen Church
1018 So. 15th St.
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St Stephen Church
1018 So. 15th St.
Ramon N. Gibbs Jr.


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ramon N. Gibbs Jr. Obituary
Ramon N. Gibbs Jr.

Louisville - Ramon N. Gibbs Jr., 69, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

He was a member of Word of Faith Church of Deliverance.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Winburn Gibbs; children, Lisa Booker,

Mechelle Roberson (Curtis), Ramon Thomas (Clarissa), Val Winburn, Carvez and Tia Gibbs; grandchildren, Jalen, Tyler and Bryson Roberson, Bryce Shells, Ramon Thomas II, Cameron and McKhenna Winburn; 15 siblings, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 5pm-8pm Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th St. Funeral: 11am Friday, June 14, 2019 at the church, burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 12, 2019
