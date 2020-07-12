Ramon "Roy" Santiago Roig
Louisville - Ramon "Roy" Santiago Roig, age 87, passed away July 10, 2020.
Born in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, to the late Jose and Ramona Roig, Roy is also preceded in passing by his beloved first wife, Carmen Zayas, and his second wife, Beverly Roig. Here to carry on Roy's memory are his children, Maria Del Carmen (Juan); Olga Yvette Roig; Ramon Humberto Roig (Nitza); and Carla Roig Huber (Paul); 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Roy was a Korean War Vet, Indian Head Second Infantry, proudly serving on the frontlines for two years. He went on to work for 25 years as a letter carrier for USPS, and also ended up serve as a mason at St. Matthews Lodge 906. Roy will always be remembered for the love he had for his family and his patriotism.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested expressions of sympathy be made to Wounded Warriors
, PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077. All services will be private for family only.