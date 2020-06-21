Ramona Allen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ramona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramona Allen

Brooks - Ramona F. (Byers) Allen, age 86, of Brooks, passed away on June 20, 2020. Ramona was preceded in death by her husband Douglas W. Allen; parents, Cornelius and Viola Byers; and sister, Shirley A. (Byers) Wade. She is survived by her brother Cecil Byers (Rita); sons, Ronald Jeffries and Randall Allen (Debbie); grandkids, Melissa Allen and Jeff Allen (Becca); sister-in-law, Charlotte Allen; and her cousin, Jerry Johnson.

A short visitation will be held at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Shepherdsville from 4 -8 Wednesday June 24th, with internment in Augusta Cemetery the following day

In lieu of flowers: Donate to Hosparus Louisville or St. Jude's Hospital.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved