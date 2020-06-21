Ramona Allen

Ramona AllenBrooks - Ramona F. (Byers) Allen, age 86, of Brooks, passed away on June 20, 2020. Ramona was preceded in death by her husband Douglas W. Allen; parents, Cornelius and Viola Byers; and sister, Shirley A. (Byers) Wade. She is survived by her brother Cecil Byers (Rita); sons, Ronald Jeffries and Randall Allen (Debbie); grandkids, Melissa Allen and Jeff Allen (Becca); sister-in-law, Charlotte Allen; and her cousin, Jerry Johnson.A short visitation will be held at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Shepherdsville from 4 -8 Wednesday June 24th, with internment in Augusta Cemetery the following dayIn lieu of flowers: Donate to Hosparus Louisville or St. Jude's Hospital.