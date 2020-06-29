Ramona R. (Prewitt) Sherman
Pleasant Hill, MO - Ramona R. (Prewitt) Sherman 87, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, died, June 27, 2020. Ramona was a long time primary school teacher in the Pleasant Hill School District. She is survived by her husband Elmore Sherman of the home, formerly of Louisville; son Jim Sherman of Overland Park; and daughter, Cathy Spencer of Pleasant Hill; and their families. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Spirit Summer Lunch Program or Pleasant Hill Lay-Clergy Council and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Her full obituary can be viewed online at www.stanleydickeyfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home, Pleasant Hill (816) 540-5550




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
