Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona McKinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona V. McKinney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona V. McKinney Obituary
Ramona V. McKinney

Louisville - Ramona Vanover McKinney, 89, died July 29, 2019. She worked for Fischer Packing Company where she met her husband of 58 years and has been a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church for 82 years.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her devoted husband Bowen McKinney and loving daughter Debra McKinney

A service to honor the life of Ramona will be held Thursday, August 1st at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be held Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Memorial gifts can be made to Walnut Street Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now