Ramona V. McKinney
Louisville - Ramona Vanover McKinney, 89, died July 29, 2019. She worked for Fischer Packing Company where she met her husband of 58 years and has been a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church for 82 years.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her devoted husband Bowen McKinney and loving daughter Debra McKinney
A service to honor the life of Ramona will be held Thursday, August 1st at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be held Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Memorial gifts can be made to Walnut Street Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 30, 2019