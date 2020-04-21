Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Visse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona Visse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona Visse Obituary
Ramona Visse

Louisville - Ramona Ingram Visse, 67, of Louisville, passed away April 20, 2020, with her husband by her side.

She graduated from Nelson County High School in 1972. She retired from GE Appliance Park and was a member of St. Gabriel Parish. She enjoyed nothing more than being a Nana to her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Tom and Myrtle Ingram; sister, Mildred Ann; and nephew, Timmy.

She was married to J. Michael Visse in 1974. Ramona was a loving wife, mother, and Nana, and is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Tracy (Jason), Brian, and Dayna (Jonathan); grandchildren, Kaleb, Mason, Camden, and Layla; siblings, Linda Goldstein, William Arnold (Debbie), Jeanette Royal (Johnny), and Ronald (Phyllis), Glenn (Phyllis), and Denise Pyles (Bobby); mother-in-law, Mary Visse Buten; and an abundance of nieces and nephews, friends, and loved ones from Mike's side of the family.

Unfortunately, due to current health restrictions, the services will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gilda's Club of Kentuckiana. Gck.org
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -