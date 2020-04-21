|
Ramona Visse
Louisville - Ramona Ingram Visse, 67, of Louisville, passed away April 20, 2020, with her husband by her side.
She graduated from Nelson County High School in 1972. She retired from GE Appliance Park and was a member of St. Gabriel Parish. She enjoyed nothing more than being a Nana to her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Tom and Myrtle Ingram; sister, Mildred Ann; and nephew, Timmy.
She was married to J. Michael Visse in 1974. Ramona was a loving wife, mother, and Nana, and is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Tracy (Jason), Brian, and Dayna (Jonathan); grandchildren, Kaleb, Mason, Camden, and Layla; siblings, Linda Goldstein, William Arnold (Debbie), Jeanette Royal (Johnny), and Ronald (Phyllis), Glenn (Phyllis), and Denise Pyles (Bobby); mother-in-law, Mary Visse Buten; and an abundance of nieces and nephews, friends, and loved ones from Mike's side of the family.
Unfortunately, due to current health restrictions, the services will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gilda's Club of Kentuckiana. Gck.org
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020