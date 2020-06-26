Ramu was the most caring and generous soul. I loved him like a brother and we have some great memories. He was the best of men who lived his best life. We are so very grateful we got our weekend together in the UK in January. We will always remember you and will forever miss your kind smile and witty humour. We will get the drinks in and have a glass for you. Cheers. RIP Ramu.
We love you xx
Ramu Kannan
Ramu Kannan, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away tragically and unexpectedly, at age 58, on June 22, 2020.
At the time of his passing, Ramu was serving as Humana's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.He loved cheering for the Boston Red Sox. Born in Mumbai, India, Ramu emigrated to the United States in 1986, and called many places home, including Acton, MA. Ramu will be remembered as the proud father of Meghna and Simran, caring husband to Kavita, the son of the late Kalki and Lakshmi Kannan, the loving youngest brother of Indu Krishnan (Mumbai, India) and Srinivasan Kannan (Dubai, UAE), uncle to his nieces, nephew, and grand nieces, and a devoted, caring friend to many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NYC Health and Hospitals' Covid-19 relief effort (https://nychhc.networkforgood.com/).
Ramu Kannan, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away tragically and unexpectedly, at age 58, on June 22, 2020.
At the time of his passing, Ramu was serving as Humana's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.He loved cheering for the Boston Red Sox. Born in Mumbai, India, Ramu emigrated to the United States in 1986, and called many places home, including Acton, MA. Ramu will be remembered as the proud father of Meghna and Simran, caring husband to Kavita, the son of the late Kalki and Lakshmi Kannan, the loving youngest brother of Indu Krishnan (Mumbai, India) and Srinivasan Kannan (Dubai, UAE), uncle to his nieces, nephew, and grand nieces, and a devoted, caring friend to many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NYC Health and Hospitals' Covid-19 relief effort (https://nychhc.networkforgood.com/).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.