LOUISVILLE - Randall Alan Buckley, 58, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Wilma Buckley; and brothers, Wendell, Tony, Jeremy; nephew Jessie Buckley.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki Buckley; brother, Mitch Buckley (Marcel Robinson); special daughter, Amanda Lammotte (David); sister-in-laws, Kim Hicks (Evan) and Alicia Buckley; niece, Ashtin Collins (Brandon); nephew, Jacob Buckley (Erin); and many other great nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

His funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Visitation will be from 4p.m. until time of service, Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.

Randy's favorite quote was "He was a simple man".






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
