Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Randall G. Phillips

Randall G. Phillips Obituary
Randall G. Phillips

Campbellsville - Randall G. Phillips, age 79, of Campbellsville, died Sunday. He was the former Taylor County Court Clerk for twenty-nine years and former owner and operator of Southern Binding.

Survived by his wife, Pat K. Phillips; one son and one daughter, Kevin Phillips (Jamie) and Tracy Gibson (Chip); four grandsons.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home with burial in Brookside Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy requested to be donations to Twelth Man Club at Campbellsville University or Gideon Bibles. www.parrottramsey.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
