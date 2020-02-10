|
Randall G. Phillips
Campbellsville - Randall G. Phillips, age 79, of Campbellsville, died Sunday. He was the former Taylor County Court Clerk for twenty-nine years and former owner and operator of Southern Binding.
Survived by his wife, Pat K. Phillips; one son and one daughter, Kevin Phillips (Jamie) and Tracy Gibson (Chip); four grandsons.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home with burial in Brookside Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy requested to be donations to Twelth Man Club at Campbellsville University or Gideon Bibles. www.parrottramsey.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020