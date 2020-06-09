Randall "Merv" Griffith
Louisville - 59, died Wednesday at Baptist Health.
Survivors his mother, Anna Bartlett, daughter, LaFaye Weaver, siblings Sharon Dean, Valisa Baker, James Bartlett, Keith, Richard, Dyana, Kim, Malcom, Billy Griffith.
Burial and funeral are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.
Louisville - 59, died Wednesday at Baptist Health.
Survivors his mother, Anna Bartlett, daughter, LaFaye Weaver, siblings Sharon Dean, Valisa Baker, James Bartlett, Keith, Richard, Dyana, Kim, Malcom, Billy Griffith.
Burial and funeral are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.