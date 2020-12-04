Randall Kent George
Jeffersontown - Randall "Randy" Kent George (65) of Jeffersontown, Ky. returned to his heavenly home on November 26, 2020 after a valiant battle with brain cancer.
His devotion to his family and his unwavering belief in God supported him in his trial and gave him peace.
Randy was born to Kenneth and Alberta (Whitt) George on September 30, 1955, in Louisville, KY. He graduated from Doss High School, Louisville, in 1973 and earned a dual Associate degree in Architectural and Mechanical CADD, from Louisville Technical Institute, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Religion from Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA.
He retired from the Sullivan College of Technology and Design, Louisville, after over fifteen years as an instructor and department chairperson for the Architectural and Mechanical CADD program. His knowledge and dry wit made Randy a favorite among students and faculty.
He was an active member of Ninth and O Baptist Church, Louisville, KY.
He was a fan of the Louisville City Football Club, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Capitols and enjoyed traveling to follow his favorite teams. He loved classical music, classic rock and chess.
He is survived by his wife of thirteen years, Terri (Bottger) of Jeffersontown, father Kenneth George, of Treasure Island, Fla., sisters Laura Band (Jack) of Louisville and Lisa Bishop (Royce) of Cartersville, Ga., as well as sons Jeremy and Brandon (Jocelyn) of Columbus, Ohio and Joel (Crystal) of Palm Harbor, Fla., stepson Patrick Malthouse, of Louisville, KY, and three grandchildren.
The family wishes to express gratitude to his loving and generous church family, the compassionate care he received from the teams at Norton Brownsboro Neuroscience and Cancer Institutes and Hosparus of Louisville.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the American Brain Tumor Association (https://www.abta.org
) or Hosparus (hosparus.org
).