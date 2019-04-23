|
|
Randall R. Jackson
Louisville - Randy Jackson, 65, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.
He was retired from Jefferson County EMS and a member of Highview Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; children, Christopher, Jesse and Kellie; seven grandchildren, including his beloved sidekick, Brianna.
His funeral is 12:30pm Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery. Visitation is 3-8pm Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019