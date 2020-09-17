Or Copy this URL to Share

Randall W. Popp



Louisville - Randall W. Popp, 69 passed away Sept. 16, 2020.



He was a retired painter for Local 118.



Randy was preceded in death by his son Randall Popp, Jr.



Survivors include his wife Margie, daughters Robin LaMaster (Todd) and Rhonda LaMaster (Ron), brother David (Pauline) 6 grandchildren Joshua, Nicholas, Rachel, Reece, Reagan and Destiny and one great grandson "Little Buddy" Tate.



Funeral service 12 Noon Monday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd. with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation 9 AM Monday till time of service.









