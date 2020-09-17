1/1
Randall W. Popp
Randall W. Popp

Louisville - Randall W. Popp, 69 passed away Sept. 16, 2020.

He was a retired painter for Local 118.

Randy was preceded in death by his son Randall Popp, Jr.

Survivors include his wife Margie, daughters Robin LaMaster (Todd) and Rhonda LaMaster (Ron), brother David (Pauline) 6 grandchildren Joshua, Nicholas, Rachel, Reece, Reagan and Destiny and one great grandson "Little Buddy" Tate.

Funeral service 12 Noon Monday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd. with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation 9 AM Monday till time of service.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
