Randi Katherine Christensen
Floyds Knobs - Randi Katherine Christensen, 80, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away at home on May 22, 2020 most likely from a heart attack. Her family expected a different cause of death, as she was a life-long allergy and asthma sufferer who often warned, "Don't go outside, the fresh air will kill you."
Randi was born on September 9, 1939 in Bell, California, to the late T. Henry and Katherine M. (Wilmot) Hvattum. She was a native of Mason City, Iowa and attended Drake University in Des Moines where she took courses in Art, but claimed she majored in Nightlife and Social Drinking.
She worked as an airline stewardess in 1962 for North Central Airlines out of Minneapolis when she married G. Wayne Christensen, and happily changed her awkward Norwegian name. Finally joining all her married girlfriends at the ripe old age of 22, she was required to quit her job, since airlines at that time only hired pretty, single ladies. Randi and Wayne settled in Floyds Knobs in 1977 where they maintained their home. Wayne died in 2012 a few months after their 50th anniversary. Randi worked at the University of Louisville, Dept. of Physiology, and retired from there about 15 years ago. Randi enjoyed volunteering at the library, reading, bird-watching, archaeology/Egyptology, watching Ancient Aliens, and listening to rock music - especially Sammy Hagar and Van Halen.
She is survived by a son, Brian Christensen (Deanna) of Floyds Knobs; daughter, Janelle Christensen Sumner (Brian) of Waxhaw, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Lia Randi and Riley Christensen, and Abby and Grant Sumner.
A Private Memorial Service will be at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Cremation was chosen following Randi's wishes and she will be laid to rest next to her husband at New Albany National Cemetery in New Albany.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Randi's memory may be made to the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library (180 W Spring St, New Albany, IN 47150).
Published in Courier-Journal from May 27 to May 31, 2020.