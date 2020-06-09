Randi Pfutzenreuter GrissomLouisville - Randi Pfutzenreuter Grissom, 77, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Randi was born January 29, 1943. She was a wonderful and loving wife to her husband of 46 years, James (Jim) Eugene Grissom.Randi lived her life with dignity and grace and was always ready to share a smile, a hug, or a conversation. She shared her many gifts volunteering with charities including United Crescent Hill Ministries, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Hildegard House and others.Randi is survived by her children, Ramsey Grissom (Wendi Griley), Jack Meredith (Shelley), Joe Meredith (Nancy), and Meg Meredith (Lex Latkovski); sisters, Kristin (Joe) Smith and Maren (Steve) Behringer; grandchildren, Savannah Cummings, Cody Grissom, Oliver and Madison Meredith, Lauren and Alex Meredith, Cooper and Ellie Leist; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim and her daughter, Suzanne Grissom-Cummings (Neil).A celebration of Randi's life will be held at 11 a.m., June 16th at St. James Catholic Church (1826 Edenside Ave., 40204). Visitation will be held at the church before the service, beginning at 10 a.m. A private burial will occur at Cave Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Randi's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Brigid Catholic Church or the Hildegard House (P.O. Box 5613, Louisville, KY 40255).