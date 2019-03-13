Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Randy L. Tinnell Sr.


Randy L. Tinnell Sr. Obituary
Randy L. Tinnell Sr.

Louisville - Randall Lee Tinnell Sr., 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.

He was born on October 22, 1945 in Louisville, Kentucky to Charles and Gladys Tinnell. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Wife, Patsy Anna Tinnell, and Son, Timothy Boyd.

Randall is survived by his Son, Randall Lee Tinnell, Jr., Daughter, Cherie (Phil) Columbia, Granddaughters, Brittany (Brandon) Wolford, and Sarah (Tyler) Nolan, Greatgrandson, Jacob Nolan, and Brother, Carl Tinnell Sr..

A gathering for family and friends will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, at with burial to follow at Grove Hill Cemetery, Mt Eden Rd, Shelbyville, KY.

Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
