Randy Meredith Sr.
Randy MEREDITH, SR.

Louisville - 94, of Louisville, passed from this world, to his Heavenly Home, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Randy was retired from GE where he worked for 33 years as a Mill Control Operator. He was a US Navy veteran who served in WWII and The Korean war as a Navy Seabee. He was also a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, the American Legion Post 201, VFW and represented Kentucky as a KY Colonel.

He was preceded in death by his beloved son-in-law, John Shelton; and five younger brothers, Teener, Bill, Davey, Sam, and J.B.

Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Marjorie Louise Nicoulin Meredith; sons, Randy (Becky), Mark (Diane) and Steve (Leah); daughters, Joyce Meredith, Janet Brown, Patsy Leo (Jim), Bonnie Shelton and Beth Lutterman (Darrell); 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; as well as many extended family members.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Randy 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church; 2042 Buechel Bank Road. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road. Interment take place in Resthaven Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Condolences may be shared by going online to www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
or

