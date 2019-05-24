Services
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY 42103
(270) 842-0303
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
7:00 PM
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
1:00 PM
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green - Senator Ray B. White, 83, of Bowling Green passed away on May 22, 2019. He was born August 18, 1935, in Berea, Kentucky but was raised in Clay County, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents William L. White and Statia Buchanan White. He was married to Juanita Murray White, who also preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Cheryl Elizabeth White.

Ray B. White was a prominent attorney in Bowling Green for more than 50 years. In 2016, he received the William H. Natcher Award. He was a member of the American Legion, the Kiwanis Club, the Masonic Lodge Chapter No. 38 and Council No. 74, the Kosair Shriners, the Royal Order of Jesters Court 171, the Rizpah Shriners, and the Knights Templar No. 23.

He was elected to the Kentucky State Senate in 1969 and was a gubernatorial candidate in 1979. Later he was appointed to the Legislative Ethics Commission. He was actively involved in Republican politics all of his adult life up until the time of his death.

He was a proud graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy, Western Kentucky University, and the University of Kentucky Law School.

Ray B. White is survived by his two sons, William L. White (Mary Evelyn Priddy) and Ray B. White II (Florence (Flo) Paul) and one daughter, Statia Marie White; five grandchildren: Courtney Marie Kennedy (Barry), Paul H. White, Ray B. White III, Mary Elizabeth Jackson (Justin) and William L. White III; and one great-grandson William Ray Thompson Jackson.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday with Masonic Service at 7 p.m., and 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday, with funeral service conducted at 1:00 p.m, all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kosair Children's Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 24, 2019
