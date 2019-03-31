|
Ray "Burd" Burden
Louisville - Burden, Ray "Burd", 83, passed away March 29, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Ray worked for Nugent Sand and Gravel for 40 years where he grew to love Mr. Nugent and his family, like a father and his own siblings. Mr. Nugent took care of Ray until the day Mr. Nugent passed away, and always had a special place in Ray's heart. He also took all of his younger co-workers under his wing and showed them the way. Ray will always be remembered as a gentle man who would have given his last dollar or breath to those who were in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Doshie Burden; siblings, Georgie "Wed" Burden, Pearl King, and Ida Mae Burden; father-in-law, Joseph Cecil and his mother-in-law, Eugenia Brown, who he took special care of.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 32 years, Sherry Burden; children, Sandi Elder (Brian), Tammy Brady (Terry), Kay Mumford (Earl), Shelly Mahoney, Dosie Smith (Rob), and Shasta McCubbins (Brian); 9 grandchildren; 14 ½ great-grandchildren; brothers, Morris Burden (Sharon) and Terry Burden (Yvonne); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 12 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 pm-8 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ray may be made to the American Lung Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019