Ray "Fudge" Campbell
Louisville - Ray "Fudge" Campbell, age 97 of Louisville, departed this life on Sunday, December 22 , 2019 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on May 11, 1922 to the late Rev. Gordan and Marie Lindsey Campbell. He was married to Mary May Bass Campbell, who also preceded him in death.
Ray was a WWII Army veteran, a retired shipping clerk for Stauffer Chemical and a member of Campbell's Chapel United Baptist Church.
He leaves to honor his memory--two sons, Robert "Bud" Campbell (Ginny) of Hull, GA and Royce Campbell (Cathy) of Georgetown, IN; two daughters, Elaine Jeffer of Flowery Branch, GA and Donna Tolle of Brooks, KY; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and one brother, Rev. Billy Campbell (Pam) of Louisville. He was also preceded in death by one son, Kerry Lee Campbell; one daughter, Sandra Campbell; two brothers, Howell Campbell and Ben Campbell and four sisters, Georgia Paxton, Ruth Whittle, Leone Gipson and Eva Sampson.
Visitation will be from 3-8 PM EST, Thursday, December 26 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, KY 40216 and from 11 AM - 1 PM CST, Friday, December 27 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service will be 1 PM CST, Friday, December 27 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel with interment to follow in Kinser Cemetery with graveside military honors conducted by Nesbit Alexander Memorial Post # 6937.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Campbell's Chapel United Baptist Church or Hosparus Health, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019