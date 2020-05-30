Ray Hampton Stoess, Sr



Louisville - The man. The myth. The legend.



Ray Hampton Stoess, Sr. (Sonny) passed away peacefully early Saturday, May 30,2020 surrounded by his loving family in Louisville, Kentucky. "Sonny" was born June 10, 1931 in Pee Wee Valley, Kentucky.



Ray was an avid University of Kentucky sports fan, and he was so proud that all of his children and many grandchildren graduated from there. Due to his love for UK, he was awarded the 2013 University of Kentucky, Greater Louisville Alumni Club "All American."



Ray was an outstanding athlete. He played all sports at Anchorage High School and was named Outstanding Athlete in 1949. Other athletic accomplishments include leading Louisville's City County All Star Games. One of his finest achievements was as the original founder of The ProCelebrity Golf Tournament in 1970. He was also known by many youth as Coach Ray.



Another triumph includes being voted Louisville's Ten Outstanding Young Men by the Jaycees in 1966.



One of Ray's proudest contributions was his service in the United States Marine Corps in Korea.The Marine Corps was one of the most important and influential aspects of his life.



He was a devoted member of both St Paul United Methodist Church, and a longtime member of Audubon Country Club where he enjoyed many hours playing golf, dining and watching swim meets.



He finest life's work was as the Executive Director of The Kentucky Sheriffs Association and the Ky Sheriffs Boys and Girls Ranch for 26 years. As director he provided a free summer camp for over 30,000 of Kentucky's underprivileged children at the ranch. In this position he traveled extensively throughout every state in the country with his lifelong partner and the love of his life, Donna. They were to celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary June 22.



Ray was also was president of both the Chamber of Commerce and of the Sportsman's Supper Club.



Other leadership roles include being president of the Atherton Parents Association and also was president of Lakeside Swim Club.



In addition, he was an active member of the Shriners and the Masons and volunteered many hours in numerous charities. All the while, he missed very few of his children's and grandchildren's events.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Margaret Stoess, two sisters, Margaret Ann Littrell, and Jean Raker.



He is survived by his loving wife, the former Donna Newcomb, his children, Pamela Robertson (Phil), Janet Stoess Allen (Lowell), Sandra Montgomery (Steve), Teri Worthington (Brad), and Ray Hampton Stoess, Jr, (Desiree). He was the proud Papa of 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends of which he had many. He never met a stranger.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood with visitation from 10-12 and the service to follow at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Kentucky Sheriff's Boys and Girls Ranch and St Paul United Methodist Church.









