Ray Hern Dalton
Louisville - Ray Hern Dalton, age 91 of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Anthology of Louisville. Ray was a generous and kind man who's family meant the world to him. He was a Christian and a member of Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway. Ray was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. He retired from BellSouth after 34 years of service, and was highly thought of by all his fellow employees. After retiring from BellSouth, Ray started his own compnay installing telephone and cable TV service in newly constructed homes and apartments. That is how he became known by many local builders as "Ray, the telephone man". Ray attended Male High School and carried the love in his heart his entire life. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn Dalton; his daughters, Stephanie Kightlinger (Bob) and Lindsay Kuehr (Keith); his sons, Craig Dalton (Matt) and Jeff Dalton (Nadine); 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren: his sister, Mary Dalton and brother, Johnnie Dalton; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be 10 to 11:30 am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown), with a Celebration of Life to follow there at 11:30 am. Entombment will follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Memorials may be made to Hosparus or the Crusade for Children. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
