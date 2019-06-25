|
Ray Lewis Via
Louisville - Ray Lewis Via, age 74 of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He retired from Williams Food Service after many years of service.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sharon; 6 children; 2 step-sons, Mark Dowell (Melinda) and Kenny Dowell; and 2 grandchildren, Miranda and McKenna.
Visitation will be 3 to 8 pm Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown). A celebration of Ray's life will be 11 am Friday, June 28th at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019