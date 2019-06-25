Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Via
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Lewis Via

Obituary Condolences

Ray Lewis Via Obituary
Ray Lewis Via

Louisville - Ray Lewis Via, age 74 of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He retired from Williams Food Service after many years of service.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sharon; 6 children; 2 step-sons, Mark Dowell (Melinda) and Kenny Dowell; and 2 grandchildren, Miranda and McKenna.

Visitation will be 3 to 8 pm Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown). A celebration of Ray's life will be 11 am Friday, June 28th at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now