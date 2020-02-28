|
Ray Thomas Isaacs
Louisville - ISAACS, Ray Thomas, 77, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Ray was retired from L&N Railroad as well as Zenith Logistics, and he was a Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandy Isaacs; children, Mark Isaacs (Tracy), Cindy Herrin (Daniel), and Michael Isaacs (Jennifer); grandchildren, Ansley and Remington Herrin and Holly Isaacs; and brother, Jerry Isaacs (Jeanie).
Visitation will be 4-8pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral service will be 11am Saturday, March 7, 202 at the funeral home followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020