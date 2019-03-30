|
Ray Wade Bell (a.k.a. Andy Winters)
Taylorsville - Ray Wade Bell, son of Billy and Mary Ann Bell, (Sissy, Couchman), took his last breath at 3:46 am Wednesday, March 27, 2019, after putting up a valiant 1½ year battle against stage 4 esophageal cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Sissy (Mary Ann) Bell, as well as his son Joshua Winters. He is survived by the love of his life, wife, AnnaLee (Annie) Winters, their son Jeremy Winters, his daughter Sara Winters, her mother Nahla, and his siblings John Bell, Marty Bell, and his sister Toni Gilles, as well as Marty's son Jeremiah Bell, and his closest friend Sergio Santillan.
Ray was a resident of Taylorsville, KY where he and his beloved wife Annie have resided since August 1, 2011, and operated their business, Capstone Services, LLC. Ray was well loved by all who knew him. He had a firm grasp on what needed to be done, as well as a good reputation for doing it right the first time.
Ray was a very generous person, always willing to help others and never expected anything in return. He was respected by family, friends, employees, co-workers, and clients for his integrity and ability. He was Chickasaw Indian and registered with the Chickasaw nation from Oklahoma region.
A memorial service will be held at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM with the memorial service at 7:00 PM.
For persons interested in supporting Annie with Ray's extensive medical costs and funeral arrangements please send monetary donations in lieu of flowers. Donations can be mailed or delivered to; Annie Winters, c/o John D. Dale, Jr., PO Box 494, Taylorsville, KY 40071.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 30, 2019