Raymond A. "Ray" Nowacki Jr.
Louisville - Raymond A. "Ray" Nowacki Jr., 82, of Simpsonville, Kentucky passed away August 1, 2020 following a brief illness. A loving husband and father, Ray was a veteran of 54 years' service in the life insurance field in the Greater Louisville Area, earning the accolade of "long term care guru" for Kentucky. He owned The Nowacki Agency, and served in multiple leadership roles, including president of the Louisville chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and the Louisville and Kentucky chapters of the Financial Advisors Association. His philanthropic endeavors included service as president of the board of directors of the National Kidney Foundation
and with the Kiwanis Club of Louisville. Ray was exceptionally proud of his association with the Portland Neighborhood House board of directors, assisting the community in which he was raised and loved so much. He was well known locally for his folksy long-running agency ads on WHAS radio, was an avid fan of University of Louisville sports, and was proud to have graduated from and excelled in basketball at Flaget High School.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 29 years, Mari Wiehebrink Nowacki; sons, Raymond Nowacki III and Paul Nowacki (Julie Blackburn); daughters, Pam Slaten, Janice Bullard (Steve), Amy Arnett (Rob); his "adopted" son, Andrew Wiehebrink; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; siblings, Pat Jennings, Joyce Reddington (Bill), Linda Jubeck (Gary); in-laws, Saundra Huffman, Judi Wiehebrink, Michael Wiehebrink, Jim Wiehebrink, Rick Wiehebrink, Gary Wiehebrink; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him so much.
No services are planned. Our great appreciation to the Cardinal Club Estates "Neighborhood Kids" for their support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Portland Neighborhood House, 201 N 25th St, Louisville, KY 20212 or the National Kidney Foundation
, 161 St Matthews Ave Suite 3, Louisville, KY 40207.